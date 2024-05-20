GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP delegation submits memorandum on poll violence to SIT chief

Alleging TDP leaders’ involvement in clashes and arson, the ruling party leaders insist that each incident should be examined separately

Published - May 20, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A delegation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) submitted a memorandum to Inspector General of Police Vineet Brijlal, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the poll-related violence, to examine each incident separately to determine the causes and circumstances that prevailed at the affected polling booths.

The delegation comprising Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, Malladi Vishnu, Perni Venkataramaiah, Lella Appi Reddy and Ravela Kishore Babu urged the SIT to review the diaries of the police officers concerned and examine the details of the voters present at the time of violence. 

They alleged that the violence was orchestrated by the TDP leaders in collusion with some police officers and individuals from other States or districts involved in the vandalisation of properties.

The alleged attempts to murder should be identified and the reasons for transferring the existing police officers after the appointment of new Superintendents of Police and Inspector General of Police should be looked into, they said.

The YSRCP delegation requested Mr. Brijlal to “identify the acts of violence perpetrated by the TDP” and give an assurance to the victims belonging to SC, ST and BC communities so that they would submit evidence of the attacks and damages done to properties. 

The ruling party leaders insisted that the SIT register FIRs against all those involved in the violence and conduct a detailed investigation to “expose the larger conspiracy”. 

The memorandum submitted by the YSRCP leader pertained to the clashes and arson that took place in Chandragiri, Narsaraopet, Sattenapalli and Tadipatri Assembly constituencies during polling on May 13 and the day after. The leaders gave a detailed account of how the mobs went berserk as per a plan allegedly drawn up by the TDP leaders.

