YSRCP delegation seeks Governor’s intervention over ‘attacks’ on their party cadres, offices

A delegation of YSRCP, led by MPs Y.V. Subba Reddy and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, submitted a memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, requesting him to take action and give the YSRCP leaders and activists a respite from alleged attacks on them by TDP and JSP cadres and followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRCP leaders stated that there had been a surge in violence after the election and that not only their party cadres were being attacked and properties destroyed, but also the party offices across the State were being vandalized.

They claimed that the YSRCP offices were being constructed on lands for which permissions were accorded as per G.O.Ms No.340 (that pertains to allotment of lands on a lease basis for the construction of offices of political parties) dated July 21, 2016. But these buildings were being razed illegally. They said the demolitions started with an under-construction building at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The misuse of State machinery against the YSRCP functionaries was a grave violation of democratic norms and principles. The Governor should, therefore, take necessary action to ensure that law and order prevailed in the State, they appealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.