YSRCP decides to oppose Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill in Parliament

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will raise issues such as atrocities on social media activists and Polavaram project, and oppose the Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill during the ensuing winter session of Parliament.

A decision to this effect was taken during the parliamentary party meeting chaired by party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the party office on November 21 (Thursday).

Disclosing the details of the meeting later, MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said the YSRCP would raise the issue of “harassment and illegal detention of social media activists” in the State. “Police are not following the rule of law and are detaining political opponents and social media activists at will and harassing them in violation of human rights,” Mr. Bose alleged.

The YSRCP would also oppose the proposed Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill tooth and nail, besides exploring legal options, he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the party will not tolerate any discrimination against the minorities,” Mr. Bose said, adding that the party would also protest against the Union government’s decision to reduce the height of the Polavaram project. He demand that the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for the displaced persons be expedited.

The YSRCP would also fight against the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said. “The party will also stage a protest in Delhi in this regard,” he added.

