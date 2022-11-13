YSRCP deceiving north Andhra people with three capitals’ proposal, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan observing the quality of works at Gunkalam Jagananna layout in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were deceiving the people of the north Andhra region by promising the executive capital at Visakhapatnam although it would not ensure the development of the backward districts. The YSRCP was adopting diversionary tactics with the three capital proposal as it failed in developing the backward areas, including the north Andhra region, he said.

As part of a State-wide agitational programme called ‘Jagananna Mosam’ taken up by the party, he visited the Jagananna layout at Gunkalam village, located 10 km away from the city.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the housing scheme and JSP workers, he said that the Jana Sena would be able to ensure real progress of the State if it was given a chance in the next general elections.

He alleged that the land acquisition for the Jagananna Colonies was a big scam to the tune of ₹15,000 crore as it benefited only YSRCP leaders instead of the beneficiaries who were left waiting for the houses for the last two years.

He expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in the construction of internal roads and other facilities in the layout. He said the government which could not construct houses for the poor, was talking about developing three capitals.

“We request all the beneficiaries to question YSRCP leaders when they take up a door-to-door campaign. People should not have any fear in questioning the ruling party leaders. We will be behind the beneficiaries, ready to face cases for them,” he added.

He urged youngsters to fight against corruption so that they would get a clean administration in future.

Mr. Kalyan said that many youngsters, including fishermen, were being forced to migrate to other States in search of livelihood.

Rousing reception

The Jana Sena chief, who was scheduled to visit the village at 10 a.m., reached the venue at 1.30 p.m. He was given a rousing reception at various places including Jonnada, Y Junction, R&B Junction, Collector Office and K.L.Puram.

Pawan Kalyan gets a rousing reception with ‘Gajamala’, a huge garland, at Jonnada junction in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

JSP leaders Tummi Appalaraju and Tummi Lakshmiraj welcomed Mr. Kalyan with a huge garland, ‘Gajamala’, which caught the attention of many at Jonnada Junction.

Mr. Kalyan greeted the people who lined up the roads all along the route till he reached the venue. Over 10,000 party activists followed his convoy and raised slogans all through.

JSP senior leaders Palavalasa Yasasvi, Lokam Prasada Rao, Lokam Madhavi, Babu Paluru, Midatana Ravikumar, Marrapu Suresh, Adada Mohana Rao, Rowthu Suresh, Tyada Ramakrishna Rao and others interacted with Mr. Kalyan and explained to him the party’s position in the district.