YSRCP dares TDP for enquiry by sitting judge in Naidu’s ‘scams’

October 02, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has dared the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to accept an inquiry by a sitting judge into the scams in which TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was allegedly involved.

Addressing a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli on Sunday, YSRCP MLA and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said, “Mr. Naidu would have to spend a lifetime in prison if an enquiry was conducted into the scams.”

“He obtained a stay with regard to a case of ill-gotten money filed by Redya Naik in 1997. Similarly, he got stays in cases filed by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 1998, Shabbir Ali in 1999 and D.L. Ravindra Reddy in 1999. Again in 1999, 2000 and 2001 Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy filed cases. In 2003, Krishna Kumar Goud filed a case, while Kanna Lakshmi Narayana filed another case. In 2004, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana filed another case. Palvai Goverdhan Reddy two cases in 2004, one relating to disproportionate assets, and another relating to a land scam. Lakshmi Parvati filed a case in 2005, while Srihari and Ashok filed a case the same year. In 2011, B. Yella Reddy filed a case. Mr. Naidu obtained stays in all these cases and ensured that there were no enquiries. What would happen if enquiries were conducted into all those cases? Mr. Naidu is aware that he would have to spend his entire life behind bars if an enquiry was conducted, which is why he is buying time by obtaining stay orders,” Mr. Nani alleged.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has been camping in Delhi for more than 20 days fearing arrest. If he and his mother, wife, and uncle really feel that Mr. Naidu is honest, what’s the harm in conducting an inquiry by a sitting judge? The inquiry should focus on the properties and assets owned by Mr. Naidu’s family from 1995 till date,” he said.

“TDP’s membership was 50 lakh in 2020, and the party claimed to have touched one crore in 2022. The TDP leaders boast that out of A.P.’s population of five crore, one crore people are members of that party. But not just the public, even the TDP cadres also did not respond to the party’s call for a bandh in the wake of Mr. Naidu’s arrest in the APSSDC scam. At least now, they should introspect,” Mr. Nani said.