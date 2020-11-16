YSRCP creating chaos in Palnadu region, says TDP

VIJAYAWADA

16 November 2020 01:23 IST

‘Party will move NHRC over the attack on Naik’s family’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said it would take up the issue of the attack on Naik’s family in Palnadu region in Guntur district.

Addressing the media on Sunday, TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah said that the party would lodge a complain with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the issue. The TDP would also lodge a complaint with the Guntur Rural SP, he said.

“The State government was creating anarchy and chaos to threaten people and loot property in Palnadu region. The YSRCP regime is resorting to attacks on all sections of people. The attack on the Naik’s family reflected that the ruling party was harassing people. The police and anti-social elements joined hands to create terror in the minds of the commoners,” said Mr. Ramaiah.

The TDP leader said that when the farmers were tilling the disputed land relating to the Saraswati Industries, YSRCP Macherla MLA Ramakrishna Reddy sent goondas and rowdies to attack them. Injustice was done to the Naik’s family. The TDP would stand by them and continue its agitation till justice was delivered to the aggrieved family, he said.

‘Attacks on farmers’

Alleging that farmers were coming under attacks during the YSRCP regime, Mr. Ramaiah said though the farmers from the capital region had sacrificed their land, the State government was hurting and humiliating them. “If the farmers are distressed and betrayed, it would not bring good to the State. The government will have to pay a heavy price if it fails to realise its mistakes and correct them before it is too late,” he added.