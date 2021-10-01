YSRCP councillor tears down agenda papers at meet

YSRCP councillor B. Nageswar expressing his ire during the municipal council meeting in Markapur on Thursday.

ONGOLE

01 October 2021 01:35 IST

‘Civic staff are indifferent to the pleas to fix a dug-up road’

YSR Congress Party councillor B. Nageswar created a flutter during the Municipal Council meeting by tearing down the agenda papers and leaving the meeting hall in a huff in Markapur town in Prakasam district on Thursday.

The two-time councillor, a close follower of Markapur MLA K. Nagarjuna Reddy, lost his cool during the meeting chaired by Ch. Balamuralikrishna. He alleged that the civic staff did not heed to his repeated pleas to close the road dug up in his ward for laying water pipeline.

Advertising

Advertising

As a result, denizens were facing severe hardship because of poor road condition and he was unable to face them, he explained.

Upset over the ‘lukewarm’ response from the chairperson, the councillor, also a close follower of council vice-chairman Sk. Ismail, expressed his anger over the alleged indifferent attitude of the civic staff and abruptly walked out of the council hall, contending that the meeting served no purpose.