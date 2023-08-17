ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP councillor booked for attack in Sullurpeta in Tirupati

August 17, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A councillor of Sullurpeta municipality representing the ruling YSR Congress party was been booked on Thursday under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on charges of physical and verbal assault on members of a family living in the town.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sullurpeta) Rajagopal Reddy, a case was registered against councillor Sarath Goud, his friend Sravan Kumar and three others for allegedly physically attacking Nimmala Balaramaiah, a retired employee of SHAR, and his son Nimmala Harish Kumar.

It all started with the councillor’s speeding car splashing muddy water on the roadside buildings on Wednesday evening. A war of words ensued, which came to blows. Harish sustained injuries on the head and neck in the melee and was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy will be directly investigating the case as it is registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US