YSRCP councillor booked for attack in Sullurpeta in Tirupati

August 17, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A councillor of Sullurpeta municipality representing the ruling YSR Congress party was been booked on Thursday under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on charges of physical and verbal assault on members of a family living in the town.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sullurpeta) Rajagopal Reddy, a case was registered against councillor Sarath Goud, his friend Sravan Kumar and three others for allegedly physically attacking Nimmala Balaramaiah, a retired employee of SHAR, and his son Nimmala Harish Kumar.

It all started with the councillor’s speeding car splashing muddy water on the roadside buildings on Wednesday evening. A war of words ensued, which came to blows. Harish sustained injuries on the head and neck in the melee and was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy will be directly investigating the case as it is registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act.