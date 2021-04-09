YSRCP corporator dies of COVID

Ramesh Gandhi served as Guntur city Congress president

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and corporator of sixth division, Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. Mr. Gandhi was infected with COVID-19 and was shifted to Hyderabad recently.

A senior leader who began his innings with the Congress, Mr. Gandhi served as city Congress president for a long time.

He later moved into the YSRCP and was a keen contender for Mayoral post in the recent elections. The party had decided to reward him by elevating him as Mayor for the two and a half year period after Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu’s term.

Mr. Gandhi, had been actively campaigning for the party in the elections. However, on the day of swearing in ceremony, he developed sickness and was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was soon put on a ventilator and succumbed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of Mr. Gandhi and assured that the party would support the family. Home Minister M. Suchaita, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, party general secretary Lella Appireddy condoled the death of Mr. Gandhi.