YSRCP constitutes NRIs committees

February 18, 2024 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) constituted the party’s NRIs committees on Saturday. It constituted an 88-member committee for Kuwait, a 79-member committee for Australia, 78-member committee for the European Union (EU), 47-member committee for Canada, 47-member committee for the UAE, 34-member committee for the U.K., 10-member committee for Bahrain, 33-member committee for Malaysia, 27-member committee for New Zealand, 49-member committee for Singapore, and a 34-member committee for Qatar.