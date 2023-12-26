ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP considers Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan to be non-locals in Andhra Pradesh, says Margani Bharat

December 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Rajamahendravaram

The Rajamahendravaram MP asks the TDP president to recall the observations he had made about poll strategist Prasanth Kishore back in 2019

The Hindu Bureau

Margani Bharat

Margani Bharat, who represents the Rajamahendravaram City constituency in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, as well as Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan, were all non-locals, and cannot be considered locals of Andhra Pradesh, as all of them reside primarily in the neighbouring State of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Bharat said; “Neither Mr. Naidu, Mr. Lokesh nor Mr. Pawan Kalyan prefer to reside in Andhra Pradesh. However, they have struck up an alliance to come back to power in Andhra Pradesh, while residing in Hyderabad, Telangana.”

The MP added that even the people of Telangana have rejected both the TDP and the JSP.

“We continue to consider the trio as non-locals in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Bharat, who was recently told by the YSRCP high command to contest the Assembly elections from Rajamahendravaram City constituency.

On the association of Mr. Naidu with poll strategist Prasanth Kishore, Mr. Bharat said, “Mr. Naidu should introspect about his observations on Mr. Prasanth Kishore when the latter was with our party as the poll strategist in 2019.”

