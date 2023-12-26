GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP considers Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan to be non-locals in Andhra Pradesh, says Margani Bharat

The Rajamahendravaram MP asks the TDP president to recall the observations he had made about poll strategist Prasanth Kishore back in 2019

December 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Rajamahendravaram

The Hindu Bureau
Margani Bharat

Margani Bharat

Margani Bharat, who represents the Rajamahendravaram City constituency in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, as well as Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan, were all non-locals, and cannot be considered locals of Andhra Pradesh, as all of them reside primarily in the neighbouring State of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Bharat said; “Neither Mr. Naidu, Mr. Lokesh nor Mr. Pawan Kalyan prefer to reside in Andhra Pradesh. However, they have struck up an alliance to come back to power in Andhra Pradesh, while residing in Hyderabad, Telangana.”

The MP added that even the people of Telangana have rejected both the TDP and the JSP.

“We continue to consider the trio as non-locals in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Bharat, who was recently told by the YSRCP high command to contest the Assembly elections from Rajamahendravaram City constituency.

On the association of Mr. Naidu with poll strategist Prasanth Kishore, Mr. Bharat said, “Mr. Naidu should introspect about his observations on Mr. Prasanth Kishore when the latter was with our party as the poll strategist in 2019.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.