YSRCP confident of winning all 38 ZPTCs in Srikakulam district

Local body elections in charge of YSR Congress Party in Srikakulam Daneti Sridhar on Monday exuded confidence that the party would sweep 38 ZPTC seats and win the ZP chairperson’s post easily.

Mr. Sridhar said schemes such as Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Jaganna Deevena and others had reached the peoples’ hearts and they would ensure victory with an overwhelming majority for the ruling party.

Consolidating its vote bank

Addressing a media conference here, he said that the party was focusing to consolidate its vote bank and prove that the TDP would not have any future in A.P. politics. Former Municipal chairpersons Andhavarapu Varaha Narasimham, M.V. Padmavati, YSRCP leaders Andhavarapu Suriabu hoped that the party would win a majority of the MPTCs seats unanimously.

Further, party leaders Mandavilli Ravi, Chowdary Satish said that many youngsters were keen to contest and participate in the developmental activities in the State.