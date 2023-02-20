YSRCP confident of a cakewalk as TDP tries to salvage lost ground in MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh

February 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The announcement of candidates by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on February 20 (Monday) for the elections to Legislative Council graduates, local authorities and teachers constituencies, scheduled to be held on March 13, intensified the political battle.

Arrangements are being made by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena for the elections to Srikakulam - Vizianagaram - Visakhapatnam, Prakasam - Nellore - Chittoor and Kadapa - Anantapur -Kurnool graduates’ constituencies and Prakasam - Nellore - Chittoor and Kadapa - Anantapur -Kurnool teachers’ constituencies and Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, West and East Godavari, Srikakulam, Chittoor and Kurnool local authorities constituencies.

February 23 is the last date for filing nominations and February 27 is the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

The YSRCP is in a dominant position to get its nominees elected in the local authorities constituencies by virtue of having an absolute majority in most of the municipal corporations and municipalities. However, the ruling party is leaving no stone unturned to garner the votes of graduates and teachers in the respective constituencies.

The Left parties have a reasonable hold in the teachers’ constituencies due to their ability to influence the teacher unions while the competition is going to be wide open in the graduates’ constituencies as no party can call the shots easily there.

In all, elections are going to be conducted for three graduates, two teachers and eight local authorities constituencies at a time when the political parties are gearing up for the general elections which are barely a year away.

The YSRCP is confident of having a cakewalk in all the constituencies, while the TDP hopes to salvage some lost ground by making the most of the changed political equations.

As the main parties are indulging in a turf war of sorts, the office of the CEO is closely watching for violations of the Code of Conduct which has come into effect, while the Police Department is taking steps to provide fool-proof security to prevent any untoward incident.