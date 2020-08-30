YSRCP completed Durga flyover, not TDP, says Malladi Vishnu

Dismissing the Telugu Desam Party’s claims on completion of the Kanaka Durga flyover, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that it was the YSR Congress government that completed the long-pending project in 14 months.
Reacting to former MLA Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao’s statement that the YSRCP had no right to take credit for completion of the flyover, Mr. Vishnu said that Mr. Umameshwara Rao’s claims lacked credence. “Construction on the flyover had begun in 2013 to ease traffic congestion, but the TDP government had done nothing on the project when it was in power,” he said.
“Vellampalli Srinivas, Kolusu Parthasarathy and I went to meet the Central Minister in 2013 seeking completion of the flyover at the earliest,” he told reporters.
The MLA said that they are not taking credit for the completion of the flyover just by painting them, but had fought for it for years and added that they have played a key role in the development of Vijayawada city since 2004.
“After TDP came to power in 2014, N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced that he would complete the flyover within a year but he failed to complete it during his tenure,” he said.
