YSRCP complains to CID over social media posts

GUNTUR

14 July 2021 06:26 IST

The YSR Congress Party has complained to Additional Director General CID P.V. Sunil Kumar against certain objectionable posts in social media against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Party MLC Lella Appireddy called on Mr. Kumar and complained that certain objectionable social media posts against Mr. Jagan had mentioned that the latter’s bail would be cancelled on July 14 at the CBI Court and also added that there was a likelihood of violence breaking out after the judgment.

Mr. Appireddy said such posts could create law and order problems and promote enmity between various groups and urged the CID official to take action.

