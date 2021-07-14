Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP complains to CID over social media posts

The YSR Congress Party has complained to Additional Director General CID P.V. Sunil Kumar against certain objectionable posts in social media against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Party MLC Lella Appireddy called on Mr. Kumar and complained that certain objectionable social media posts against Mr. Jagan had mentioned that the latter’s bail would be cancelled on July 14 at the CBI Court and also added that there was a likelihood of violence breaking out after the judgment.

Mr. Appireddy said such posts could create law and order problems and promote enmity between various groups and urged the CID official to take action.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 6:27:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysrcp-complains-to-cid-over-social-media-posts/article35314235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY