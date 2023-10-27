ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP committed to welfare of disadvantaged sections, says Jogi Ramesh

October 27, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - GUNTUR

Jogi Ramesh kick-starts the YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ in Tenali

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers Jogi Ramesh and A. Suresh, and other YSRCP leaders participating in the bus yatra, in Tenali Assembly constituency in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been disbursing financial aid to the beneficiaries without any discrimination and empowering the poor politically and socially in the last four-and-a-half years, according to Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh.

Addressed a meeting on Thursday after kick-starting the YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ in Tenali Assembly constituency in Guntur district, Mr. Ramesh said that the YSRCP was committed to the welfare of the BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities.

Minister A. Suresh, MLAs A. Sivakumar and Hafeez Khan, MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, party Guntur district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and others participated in the programme.

Mr. Ramesh further said the YSRCP gave top priority to these sections in the allotment of Cabinet berths and political posts.

Referring to the ‘Nijam Gelavali’programme of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, he said she should speak how Mr. Naidu amassed wealth. He also asked her to reveal how the TDP was taken over by Mr. Naidu from her father N.T. Rama Rao.

He said the YSRCP would win under the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

