YSRCP committed to ensuring social inclusivity, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

Work hard to ensure another win in the next elections, he exhorts leaders of party’s frontal outfits

Work hard to ensure another win in the next elections, he exhorts leaders of party’s frontal outfits

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of the party’s affiliated organisations V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Friday called upon the frontal outfits to ensure the welfare schemes launched by the government reached all the eligible in the State.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was addressing the presidents of various frontal organisations of the party here.

“The people of the State have reposed their trust time and again in the government during the local body elections. The people have given us a massive vote share of 51% and continue to trust us. Let us work hard to maintain our good will and ensure another win during the elections next,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

The frontal organisations, including the party’s youth and IT wings, SC, BC, Minority, and Women’s cells, and the Social Media wing should play an effective role and be like the eyes and ears of the people., he added

“The YSRCP is a family that takes care of all its leaders. We are committed to social inclusion of all weaker sections. We have launched 56 BC corporations and have given 50% of seats to women. We will continue this path of social inclusivity and empowerment of weaker sections,” he said.

Later, the presidents of various organisations presented their viewpoints on strengthening their respective wings.

MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna (SC Cell), MLC Janga Krishna Murthy (BC Cell), Challa Madhusudhana Reddy (IT Cell), M.V.S. Nagireddy (Agriculture), A. Narayana Murthy (grievance cell), P. Gowtham Reddy (trade union) and others were present.