YSRCP comes under fire at TDP review meet

About 400 persons, who allegedly faced harassment by the ruling YSRCP, poured their woes at former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the party review meeting held here on Tuesday. The families accused the YSRCP of subjecting them to severe harassment post general elections.

The party released a list of 32 victims, who were either physically manhandled or their property destroyed in their respective constituencies. Some were framed in false cases, some lost their temporary jobs and many casual workers were forced to quit their jobs, according to the party release.

Mr. Naidu not only embraced Venkatramana Reddy, a septuagenarian of Pulivendula constituency who had allegedly been roughed up, but also turned emotional.

Financial aid

Expressing sympathy for the workers who faced harassment in various forms, Mr. Naidu warned that the TDP members would not yield to the ruling party’s ‘evil machinations’ to make them toe its line.

He gave a patient hearing to the leaders who suffered injuries in attacks and also handed over financial aid to some of the victims. The family members of APSRTC former chairman Redyam Venkatasubba Reddy, who is now housed in Kadapa central jail, met Mr. Naidu and narrated their harrowing experiences in the form of attacks by rivals, allegedly in collusion with a section of police officials.

MLC B.Tech Ravi, TDP State Secretary Govardhan Reddy, party district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy, general secretary Hari Prasad, and others participated in the meeting.