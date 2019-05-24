YSRCP claims all seats in Kurnool

With all the 14 Assembly constituencies and the two Lok Sabha segments showing a lead for the YSR Congress Party, it is looking at a completely sweep in the district.

Though the TDP did not put up much of a fight in the rest of the constituencies, the Kurnool Assembly segment was a neck and neck battle. However, the YSRCP candidate Hafeez Khan has gained an upper hand over his opponent, and has won with a margin of 4,300. While the TDP led in the first few rounds, the YSRCP soon caught up, and at the end of the 18th round, Mr. Khan was leading with about 2,849 votes. The counting of votes in the old town, which has a substantial minority vote, was taken up later.

On the other hand, the losses of Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in Allagadda and Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy’s son K.E Shyam Kumar in Pattikonda were decisive. While Ms. Priya lost with a margin of 32,933 votes, Mr. Kumar lost with a margin of 34,804 votes.