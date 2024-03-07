ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu joins Jana Sena Party

March 07, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Welcoming him into the party, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan alleges that the YSRCP is treating the entire Rayalaseema region as its fiefdom

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on March 7 (Thursday). He was welcomed into the party by its president Pawan Kalyan at the party office near Mangalagiri.

Mr. Srinivasulu was recently suspended by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after he met Mr. Kalyan in the wake of the appointment of M.C. Vijayananda Reddy as Chittoor constituency in-charge.

On the occasion, Mr. Kalyan said Chittoor district was in the grip of Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and P.V. Midhun Reddy, and leaders such as Mr. Srinivasulu had little freedom to air their views, not to mention the orders he had to take from the party’s top brass. The entire Rayalaseema region was treated by the YSRCP as its fiefdom, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kalyan said he knew Mr. Srinivasulu from the days of his association with the Praja Rajyam Party, and that leaders like him from the Backward Classes (BCs) needed to be empowered by all means, while insisting that what the YSRCP claimed to have done for them (BCs) was mere rhetoric.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US