YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to diversion politics, alleges BJP

Published - November 22, 2024 05:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The former Chief Minister’s term was replete with corruption, dictatorship, and factionalism, alleges Yamini Sarma

G V R Subba Rao
Bharatiya Janatha Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma. File | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the State government will make public the details of money looted allegedly by former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates during their tenure in 2019-24.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday (November 21, 2024), BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s term was replete with corruption, dictatorship, and factionalism.

“Corruption had spread across all sectors during the YSRCP term. Funds allocated for housing for the poor had also been diverted, she alleged. The Central government had provided ₹1.80 lakh per house, besides facilitating bank loans,” she added.

Mr. Reddy, obsessed with publicity, had placed his own stickers on the Central schemes, Ms. Sarma alleged. He had printed his photograph on the pattadar passbooks as if the lands belonged to him, ignoring the rights of the owners.

Ms. Yamini Sarma also criticised Mr. Reddy’s recent claims on moral values, pointing out that he had unjustly filed cases against those who questioned his governance during his term.

Mr. Reddy was resorting to diversion politics to distract people’s attention from the support being extended by the Central government for Andhra Pradesh’s development, she alleged.

She also alleged that the YSRCP leaders had resorted to using vulgar language against women in their social media posts.

