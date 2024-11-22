 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to diversion politics, alleges BJP

The former Chief Minister’s term was replete with corruption, dictatorship, and factionalism, alleges Yamini Sarma

Published - November 22, 2024 05:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Bharatiya Janatha Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma. File

Bharatiya Janatha Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma. File | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the State government will make public the details of money looted allegedly by former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates during their tenure in 2019-24.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday (November 21, 2024), BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s term was replete with corruption, dictatorship, and factionalism.

“Corruption had spread across all sectors during the YSRCP term. Funds allocated for housing for the poor had also been diverted, she alleged. The Central government had provided ₹1.80 lakh per house, besides facilitating bank loans,” she added.

Mr. Reddy, obsessed with publicity, had placed his own stickers on the Central schemes, Ms. Sarma alleged. He had printed his photograph on the pattadar passbooks as if the lands belonged to him, ignoring the rights of the owners.

Ms. Yamini Sarma also criticised Mr. Reddy’s recent claims on moral values, pointing out that he had unjustly filed cases against those who questioned his governance during his term.

Mr. Reddy was resorting to diversion politics to distract people’s attention from the support being extended by the Central government for Andhra Pradesh’s development, she alleged.

She also alleged that the YSRCP leaders had resorted to using vulgar language against women in their social media posts.

Published - November 22, 2024 05:17 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / YSR Telangana Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.