YSRCP changes Udayagiri party incharge, suspends Pendurthi leader

February 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Following the internal disputes at the Udayagiri Assembly Constituency, the ruling YSR Congress Party on Tuesday replaced the in-charge. The party, in a press release here said that the present in-charge Kodavaluru Dhanunjaya Reddy had been replaced with Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy.

On the other hand, party suspended Saragadam China Appala Naidu of Pendurthi Assembly Constituency in Anakapalli district, stating that he was indulging in anti-party activities. The party disciplinary committee had recommended to suspend the leader, it mentioned.

