Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP centralised corruption, alleges BJP leader

Vishnuvardhan Reddy demands probe into purchase of lands for house sites

The YSR Congress Party has totally stopped the development of the State and centralised corruption in Andhra Pradesh, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the alleged irregularities and corruption in purchase and acquisition of lands for distribution of house sites. He challenged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for a debate on development during their tenure of one year and five years respectively.

“We are ready for a debate at Vijayawada and can prove that the BJP had done more development than the TDP and the YSRCP governments,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan said. Sand had been converted into an easy commodity for sale, he alleged.

The TDP government had applied colours even to trees, while this government had gone a step forward and painted all government buildings with its party colours, he said.

People had lost faith in regional parties and were looking towards national parties now, he said and challenged the YSRCP government to release a White Paper on development in one year. “Have you constructed at least one house for people in the past one year,” he questioned the Chief Minister.

