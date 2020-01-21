Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP celebrates after Cabinet gives nod to three capitals

YSRCP activists participating in a bike rally in Vizianagaram on Monday.

YSRCP activists participating in a bike rally in Vizianagaram on Monday.  

‘It will spur development in north Andhra’

YSR Congress Party activists took out bike rallies and ‘victory processions’ in Vizianagasram, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Palasa and other places, with the introduction of three capitals Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

They said the Cabinet’s approval for setting up the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and the follow-up action in the Assembly had paved way for the progress of the backward regions of north Andhra districts.

Decentralisation move

Speaking on the occasion, S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao hoped that the people of Amaravati region would also support the government’s decision. The decentralisation move would ensure development of all the regions in the State, he added. YSRCP leaders Mandavilli Ravi, Ponnada Rishi and others took part in the rallies.

