YSRCP celebrates 75th Independence Day

GUNTUR

16 August 2021 00:40 IST

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) celebrated the 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervour across the State.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the flag at the party’s central office here on Sunday. The event was attended by senior YSRCP leaders and supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy exhorted the party cadres to work towards realising the vision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said welfare schemes were being implemented irrespective of caste, religion and party affiliation for the last two years ever since the YSRCP formed the government. He said radical changes were being made across the State and said assets were being created for the people. He reminded that the Chief Minister has fulfilled most of the promises made in the party’s manifesto despite financial constraints due to the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao hoisted the tricolour and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the YSRCP’s party office in Visakhapatnam. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and other leaders were present.