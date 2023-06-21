YSRCP can’t afford to have MLAs failing to improve their performance graph, says Jagan

June 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again sounded tough against the MLAs who don’t improve their performance graph, saying that he would have them replaced for the 2024 elections, lest the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) should fail in achieving its target of winning all the 175 Assembly constituencies due to their inefficiency.

Addressing the Ministers, MLCs, MLAs and YSRCP regional coordinators during a workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam at his camp office on June 21 (Wednesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that those who failed in meeting the expectations must remember that they could not be given an extension at the cost of the fortunes of the YSRCP.

He insisted that the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, which was aimed at explaining the good things done by the government to every household, should be taken seriously if the YSRCP were to decimate the opposition parties which were ‘waging an unjust war’ against the ruling party.

“If the MLAs do not have positive surveys, the YSRCP will be left with no option except for bringing in new faces. Only those who are taking politics seriously and able to deliver will be picked up again ”Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister

Top priority should be given to completing the works sanctioned during that outreach programme in order to impress upon the people the need to re- elect the YSRCP.

The Chief Minister said that greater focus should be laid on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam as the elections appeared on the horizon and that if the MLAs did not have positive surveys, the YSRCP would be left with no option except for bringing in new faces.

“Only those who are taking politics seriously and are able to deliver will be picked up again,” he said, while asserting that the coming nine months were crucial for the YSRCP.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and YSRCP leaders should effectively fend off criticism mounted by the opposition parties by reaching out to the masses and also making the most of the social media.

‘Jagananna Suraksha’

He said ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme, as a part of which elected representatives, employees of village and ward secretariats, volunteers, Gruha Saradhis and officials would receive petitions from people, was scheduled to be launched on July 23 and that a collective effort should be made for its successful implementation.

Another programme titled ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ was on the anvil. As part of it, public awareness would be created about the YSRCP government’s achievements, some of which won critical acclaim at the national level, by substantiating them with evidence.

“Winning all the 175 seats is not impossible as 87% of the families (92% in the rural areas and 84% in cities and towns) have benefited from our welfare schemes. In no other State, the welfare schemes have such an extensive reach,” the Chief Minister asserted.