ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP candidates’ list reflects social justice, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 16, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - IDUPULAPAYA (KADAPA DISTRICT)

Allocation of 50% seats to the SC, ST, BC and minority candidates is truly representative of various social sections, he says

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing the list of party candidates in Kadapa on Saturday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called the pattern of selection of candidates, as observed in the list released here on Saturday, as an indicator to the party’s commitment to social justice.

After offering prayers at the ‘YSR Samadhi’ and seeking his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s blessings at Idupulapaya, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Dharmana Prasada Rao and Nandigam Suresh, representing the BC and SC communities, to read out the list of candidates to the public.

Pointing to the allocation of 50% seats for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies to the SC, ST, BC and minority candidates, he called it truly representative of the various social sections. Nineteen and five women were selected for the Assembly and Lok Sabha respectively from different communities, which was yet another reflection of inclusivity, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite selecting 24 women, I am not satisfied, I wanted to give more seats for women, but I hope there would be more women next time,” he said.

On the educational profile, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said 77% of the MLA and MP candidates were graduates, including 15 advocates, 18 doctors, 34 engineers, two civil servants, one journalist and five teachers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US