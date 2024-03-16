GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP candidates’ list reflects social justice, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Allocation of 50% seats to the SC, ST, BC and minority candidates is truly representative of various social sections, he says

March 16, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - IDUPULAPAYA (KADAPA DISTRICT)

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing the list of party candidates in Kadapa on Saturday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called the pattern of selection of candidates, as observed in the list released here on Saturday, as an indicator to the party’s commitment to social justice.

After offering prayers at the ‘YSR Samadhi’ and seeking his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s blessings at Idupulapaya, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Dharmana Prasada Rao and Nandigam Suresh, representing the BC and SC communities, to read out the list of candidates to the public.

Pointing to the allocation of 50% seats for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies to the SC, ST, BC and minority candidates, he called it truly representative of the various social sections. Nineteen and five women were selected for the Assembly and Lok Sabha respectively from different communities, which was yet another reflection of inclusivity, he said.

“Despite selecting 24 women, I am not satisfied, I wanted to give more seats for women, but I hope there would be more women next time,” he said.

On the educational profile, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said 77% of the MLA and MP candidates were graduates, including 15 advocates, 18 doctors, 34 engineers, two civil servants, one journalist and five teachers.

