YSRCP candidate Thammineni Sitharam’s family members indulged in electoral malpractices, alleges TDP

The Telugu Desam Party’s Amadalavalasa candidate Kuna Ravikumar and other leaders complained that Speaker and YSRCP candidate Thammineni Sitharam’s family members, including wife Vanisree, allegedly indulged in malpractices in several Assembly booths such as 158 and 159 to get more votes. They asked the Election Commission of India to probe the incident and order repoll immediately. TDP senior leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has also given a complaint to the ECI in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, Mr. Sitharam’s followers refuted the allegations and said that TDP was making false allegations with the fear of defeat in the constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.