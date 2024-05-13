GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP candidate Thammineni Sitharam’s family members indulged in electoral malpractices, alleges TDP

Sitharam’s followers deny the allegations

Published - May 13, 2024 08:28 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party’s Amadalavalasa candidate Kuna Ravikumar and other leaders complained that Speaker and YSRCP candidate Thammineni Sitharam’s family members, including wife Vanisree, allegedly indulged in malpractices in several Assembly booths such as 158 and 159 to get more votes. They asked the Election Commission of India to probe the incident and order repoll immediately. TDP senior leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has also given a complaint to the ECI in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, Mr. Sitharam’s followers refuted the allegations and said that TDP was making false allegations with the fear of defeat in the constituency.

