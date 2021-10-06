YSRCP candidate Sudha files nomination for Badvel bypoll

Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy to lead the campaign

YSRCP candidate Dasari Sudha, the widow of former MLA Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah, submitted her nomination papers for the bypoll to Badvel Assembly constituency to Returning Officer Ketan Garg on Tuesday.

The ruling party leaders, who were initially buoyed with the likelihood of the election going unanimous, are making quick decisions to ensure a huge margin for the party candidate. Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy is leading the campaign team from the party, with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hinting at the need to ensure a minimum victory margin of 45,000 votes.

The TDP was the first to opt out of the race citing propriety, as it had always done in favour of the kin of deceased incumbents in fray. The BJP– Jana Sena combine is yet to come to terms with the confusion prevailing in the alliance, with the former sticking to its stand to be in the fray, though the Jana Sena has announced to stay away.

Having received four applications for the seat, the BJP is learnt to be analysing the candidates’ socio-economic profile and winnability. The Congress will field former MLA P.M. Kamalamma. APCC president S. Sailajanath on Tuesday said that a decision to this effect was taken by the All-India Congress Committee.