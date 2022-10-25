Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP calls high-level meeting to iron out wrinkles in its Tekkali unit

The party suffered a defeat in the 2019 Assembly elections reportedly due to infighting among party cadres

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
October 25, 2022 20:12 IST

The YSRCP leadership has planned a key meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday to iron out issues related to the Tekkali Assembly constituency, where infighting among party cadres is said to have led to the defeat of the party’s candidate Perada Tilak, who lost to TDP’s K. Atchannaidu by a margin of over 8,500 votes in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Despite the presence of senior leaders like YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas, Perada Tilak and former MP Killi Kruparani who all hail from Tekkali town, the party has been unable to achieve coordination in the constituency due to reported groupism.

In this backdrop, the party leadership has summoned several leaders to the meeting including film producer Balaga Prakash who was denied a ticket in the 2019 elections. News of Mr. Prakash being called to the meeting has raised many eyebrows in Srikakulam’s political circles. Hailing from the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Prakash also enjoys the support of the Turpu Kapus — a community his wife belongs to and which is numerically strong in the Nandigama area of Tekkali Assembly constituency.

“Although the Kalinga community is more sizeable in Tekkali constituency, candidates from the community have never won the seat except in 2009. So, community-based politics will not help any political party in Tekkali. The party leadership may adopt a new strategy for Tekkali this time as it has been a stronghold of the TDP,” said a YSRCP senior leader.

Ms. Kruparani, who hails from Tekkali, won the 2009 Lok Sabha election from the Srikakulam seat on a Congress ticket. She was defeated in the 2014 elections in the backdrop of an anti-Congress wave that swept the State in the wake of the bifurcation of the State. Although she joined the YSRCP before the 2019 elections, she was not given a Lok Sabha ticket as the party chose to go with Duvvada Srinivas, who eventually lost to K. Rammohan Naidu of the TDP.

Later, the YSRCP elevated Mr. Srinivas to the Legislative Council and tasked him with managing the affairs of Tekkali constituency.

Wednesday’s meeting is likely to witness the party leadership issuing clear instructions to all the district leaders to work together and win the Tekkali seat at any cost as it has become a matter of prestige for the party.

