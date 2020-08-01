YSRCP cadres upbeat over three capitals decision

Cadres of the ruling YSR Congress Party organised victory rallies at S. Kota, Saluru, Kurupam and other places on Saturday, hailing the Governor’s assent to a Bill making Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital of the State.
Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao offered ‘palabhisekham’ to the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Kothavalasa junction, and said that his son Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking historic decisions to develop the North Andhra region on the lines of his father who had allocated huge funds for irrigation and industrialisation.
“With the development of the Bhogapuram international airport and industrialisation in 500 acres of specified land at Bhogapuram, investors will flock here in no time. Many IT companies will also come forward to set up their units very soon,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.
Backward Classes Hakkula Sadhana Samiti’s district president Gorle Suribabu said that people of the region will be thankful to Mr. Jagan for taking steps to establish the capital in Visakhapatnam. He said that this step would enable many youngsters to get jobs locally and prevent migration of people to different parts of the country.
