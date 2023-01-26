ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP cadres plan to stage black badge protest during Lokesh’s Yuva Galam walkathon in Chittoor district

January 26, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHITTOOR

TDP will be wiped out in 2024 elections, and its president Chandrababu Naidu’s defeat in Kuppam is a foregone conclusion, says YSRCP farmers’ cell leader

K. Umashanker

YSR Congress Party district farmers’ cell president T. Adikesavulu Reddy on Thursday said the party cadres and farmers would stage black badge protest during TDP general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, to register their anguish at the anti-farmer policies during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) term.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Adikesavulu Reddy said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure as Chief Minister for 14 years, had destroyed the cooperative sector, particularly the sugar and dairy sectors, in Chittoor district, affecting tousands of farmers.

“Now, the farmers of Chittoor district got assurance from the Jagan Mohan Reddy government with incentives to the dairy sector and revival of the cooperative industries,” he said.

Mr. Adikesavulu Reddy said the defeat of Mr. Naidu in Kuppam was a foregone conclusion and the TDP would be wiped out in the 2024 elections.

Police deployment

Meanwhile, a strong police force of about 500 men was deployed at arterial junctions of Kuppam and surrounding areas on the eve of Mr. Lokesh’s Yuva Gagalam.

Mr. Lokesh was scheduled to arrive at Lakshmipuram village on the outskirts of Kuppam on January 27 (Friday) afternoon and kick-start the walkathon after performing puja at the Varadarajaswamy temple.

Later, he would reach Kuppam town, and address a public meeting in the evening.

Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was likely to attend the programme, the party cadres said.

