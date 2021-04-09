YSRCP cadres attacked ZPTC aspirant, allege BJP leaders

BJP leaders meeting Ranasthalam ZPTC candidate T. Appala Raju who was admitted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

SRIKAKULAM

09 April 2021 23:33 IST

Srikakulam BJP president Attada Ravi Babji and State Executive Committee member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao on Friday asked the police to book cases and arrest persons who were allegedly involved in a physical attack on BJP’s ZPTC candidate for Ranasthalam Tompala Appalaraju.

Mr. Eswara Rao alleged that YSRCP activists were behind the attack on Mr. Appala Raju who was admitted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

“The police officials are filing cases against the victims instead of taking action against the attackers. The same thing has happened before,” Mr. Eswara Rao alleged.

BJP leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao and Reddi Pavani met Mr. Appala Raju’s family members and wished him a speedy recovery.