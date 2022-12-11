YSRCP cadre told to give wide publicity to ‘Navaratnalu’ in North Andhra region

December 11, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy addressing the party leaders in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on December 11 (Sunday) asked all the Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives to give a wide publicity to the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy so that the party would be strengthened in the North Andhra region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Subba Reddy held a review meeting in Vizianagaram and discussed the party affairs in nine Assembly constituencies.

He said that the the ‘perfect implementation’ of the ‘Navaratnalu’ and other welfare schemes had garnered vote for the YSRCP and this needed to be given a wide publicity to consolidate the support of ‘neutral voters’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and MLAs also spoke in the meeting. They accused the TDP of trying to tarnish the image of the government with false propaganda.

They exuded confidence that the YSRCP would win all the Assembly seats in Vizianagaram district and other parts of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US