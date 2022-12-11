YSRCP cadre told to give wide publicity to ‘Navaratnalu’ in North Andhra region

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy addressing the party leaders in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy addressing the party leaders in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on December 11 (Sunday) asked all the Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives to give a wide publicity to the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy so that the party would be strengthened in the North Andhra region.

Mr. Subba Reddy held a review meeting in Vizianagaram and discussed the party affairs in nine Assembly constituencies.

He said that the the ‘perfect implementation’ of the ‘Navaratnalu’ and other welfare schemes had garnered vote for the YSRCP and this needed to be given a wide publicity to consolidate the support of ‘neutral voters’.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and MLAs also spoke in the meeting. They accused the TDP of trying to tarnish the image of the government with false propaganda.

They exuded confidence that the YSRCP would win all the Assembly seats in Vizianagaram district and other parts of the State.

