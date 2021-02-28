YSRCP booking false cases against Opposition nominees, alleges Somu Veerraju

He urges people to vote for BJP-JSP candidates in GVMC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju and State general secretary L. Gandhi participated in the motorcycle rally of BJP nominee Bala Rajeswari for the 89th ward in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections.

The rally covered Yellapuvanipalem, Kothapalem, Chandranagar and Santosh Nagar. BJP district vice president Dilip Varma, district secretary Subrahmanyam and division president Appala Raju also participated in the rally.

At a separate election campaign in the 29th ward, Mr. Somu Veerraju garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and launched a ‘padayatra’. He appealed to the voters to elect Palla Chalapathi Rao, who is contesting on behalf of the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance.

He alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party government was booking false cases against the Opposition nominees in a bid to terrorise them. He said that the issue was taken to the notice of the State Election Commissioner. He recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had worked for strengthening DWCRA groups.

The Centre had extended funds to the States under the 14th and 15th Finance Commission and ₹7,000 crore was given for Swachh Bharat programmes and ₹15,000 crore was sanctioned under the Jal Shakthi Mission to the States.

BJP Parliamentary District president M. Raveendra, party leaders S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, R. Ravi Kumar, Buddha Lakshminarayana and a number of party workers participated.