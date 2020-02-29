YSRCP blames TDP for airport incident

YSR Congress Party city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas on Saturday said people blocked the convoy of TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday to register their protest against his opposition to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.

Addressing a press conference along with party leaders Kolla Guruvulu, Perla Vijay Chander and Satish Varma, he justified the stopping of his convoy due to his ‘anti-North Andhra’ statements.

Mr. Srinivas said Mr. Naidu instead of supporting decentralisation was only championing the cause of people of a few villages in the Amaravati region due to real estate interest and had been raising ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogans wherever he was visiting. He said unless Mr. Naidu changed his stand, the people of North Andhra would continue to oppose his visits to Visakhapatnam in future.

Denying the charge that YSRCP was behind the protest at the Visakhapatnam airport, he said Mr. Naidu was trying to dent the brand image of Visakhapatnam. He said the Leader of Opposition should explain as to what he had done for the development of North Andhra during his stint as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh before and after the division for a total period of 14 years.

Local body polls

Mr. Srinivas said in the ensuring local body elections, the people would teach TDP a fitting lesson for its ‘anti-North Andhra’ stand.

He said the TDP leadership had failed to change its approach towards the people despite humiliating performance in the 2019 general elections. He said the YSRCP would sweep the local body polls due to implementation of most of the promises it made in its election manifesto.