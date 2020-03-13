YSRCP blames Naidu for ‘money culture’ in elections

YSRCP national general secretary and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy speaking to party workers in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2020 00:57 IST

TDP leader wooing voters with liquor and cash, alleges Vijaya Sai Reddy

YSRCP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Thursday accused TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu of introducing a ‘money culture’ in elections and justified changes brought in the AP Panchayati Raj Act through an ordinance to disqualify people distributing cash or liquor to influence voters.

Mr. Vijaya Sai lambasted the TDP for crying foul over the new changes, which he said were a part of electoral reforms being instituted by the YSRCP. Mr. Vijaya Sai was speaking at the 10th Foundation Day of the YSRCP at the city office here.

“Mr. Naidu is resorting to electoral malpractices such as trying to woo voters with liquor and money,” Mr. Vijaya Sai said. “I want to go on record and say that Mr. Naidu believes in and practices the politics of winning over voters with money power,” he said.

Praising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing several revolutionary schemes and ushering in good governance in the past nine months, Mr. Vijaya Sai said that during a bypoll in Kurnool in 2018, Mr. Naidu tried to change the law to put Opposition leaders behind bars.

The YSRCP leader said that Mr. Naidu was finding fault even with the decision of the government to impose total prohibition in phases.

“We want a total liquor ban to ameliorate the suffering of the poorer sections, to save their health and improve their financial condition. Women in the State are wondering why Mr. Naidu, however, is so desperate to support the sale of alcohol,” Mr. Vijaya Sai said.

‘Politics of deceit’

“Even Mr. Naidu’s father-in-law and TDP founder NTR had said that his son-in-law was a better actor than he ever was,” Mr. Vijaya Sai said, adding that Mr. Naidu pursued politics of deceit.

He also criticised Mr. Naidu for trying to make SC leader Varla Ramaiah a scapegoat by giving him a party ticket for the Rajya Sabha, despite knowing very well that they did not have the numbers to win. “Had he wanted, he could have given a plum post to Mr. Ramaiah when the TDP was in power during 2014-19,” Mr. Vijaya Sai said.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy and YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas were present.