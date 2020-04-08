YSRCP bats for phased lifting of lockdown

Keeping public welfare in view, the YSRCP has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the lockdown clamped to contain the spread of COVID-19 in a phased manner, its Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who participated in a video conference convened by the Prime Minister with the Floor Leaders, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP were of the view that the lockdown should be lifted in a phased manner excluding hot spots and busy areas. Lockdown should continue for cinema theatres and shopping malls to avoid crowding, but shops selling essential commodities should be allowed to open, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy told reporters here.

Masks, ventilators sought

The Prime Minister was urged to provide two lakh testing kits, two lakh N-95 masks and 2,000 ventilators to Andhra Pradesh to effectively deal with the situation.

In addition to those already functioning, four more virology labs were sought. It was represented that the MPLAD funds of 25 Lok Sabha and 11 Rajya Sabha members from the State should be allotted to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The YSRCP leader requested the Prime Minister to take steps to bring back people from the State stranded abroad.