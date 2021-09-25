YSRCP bags chairperson post in 43 of 46 MPPs in Nellore

Elections postponed in two mandals

The YSR Congress Party has bagged the posts of chairman and vice-chairman in 43 of the 46 Mandal Praja Parishads (MPPs) in Nellore district as the indirect elections for these posts were postponed in two mandals on Friday, sources have said.

Police intervened to restore order as two YSRCP groups clashed during the elections in Chittamuru, leading to postponement of the proceedings to Saturday.

In Vinjamuru, the elections could not be held owing to lack of quorum as only one nomination was received for the election of the coopted member by the deadline of 10 a.m. As a result, the elections to the three posts were postponed to Saturday.

In Buchireddypalem, an Independent candidate M.Srinivasulu was elected as the MPP chairperson and Nagireddy Keerthana, another independent candidate, as vice-chairperson.

It was a smooth affair in the rest of the 43 MPPs, where the YSRCP leadership handpicked the incumbents who were elected as MPP chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and coopted members, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other opposition parties drew a blank.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leadership chose Anam Annapurnama for the post of Zilla Parishad chairperson ahead of the election scheduled to be held on Saturday.