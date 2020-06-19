YSRCP bags all four RS seats

Newly-elected YSRP Rajya Sabha members with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday.

GUNTUR

19 June 2020 23:54 IST

MPs-elect vow to make AP’s voice heard in the House

Four senior leaders of the YSR Congress Party, including its two most popular BC faces, were elected to the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (East Godavari), Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao (Guntur), Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy (Guntur) and Parimal Natwani were declared elected after each of them secured 38 votes each. The lone candidate from the Telugu Desam Party — Varla Ramaiah — secured 17 votes.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati cast their votes in the morning. Four of the 173 votes polled were declared invalid.

‘Jagan a man of his word’

Soon after the result was declared, party leaders led by MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy thanked the CM for giving them the opportunity and vowed to make the voice of Andhra Pradesh heard in the Upper House and to secure allocations for State projects. Later, the MPs-elect called on Mr. Jagan.

In an emotional tone, Mr. Subhash Chandra Bose and Mr. Ramana Rao, both BC leaders, said their election was a fulfilment of the promise made by Mr. Jagan. The party had proven its social commitment unlike the TDP which had plumped for corporate and business magnates.