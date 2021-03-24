YSRCP backs Bharath bandh

GUNTUR

24 March 2021 00:12 IST

The YSR Congress Party has expressed solidarity to the Bharat bandh on March 26 which is being observed to protest against the Union Government’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and in support of the farmers’ unions opposing the farm laws brought by the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that the State government was against the privatisation of the steel plant and in regard to this, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had written letters to the Centre suggesting alternatives to retain the organisation. Although the State government stepped up to take complete responsibility for the plant, Union government absurdly asked the State to participate in an open auction and place a bid, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that in respect to farmers’ feelings on calling for a nation-wide bandh on March 26, the State government would support it. He appealed to farmers’ associations to cooperate and observe the bandh peacefully without any untoward incidents.

In regard to this, all the government institutions would be open after 1 p.m, so would the RTC buses ply in the afternoon. In the wake of the bandh, public life would not be completely obstructed and all the emergency health services will run as usual. The State government opposes the central government's decision to privatise Visakha Steel, which is the right of Andhraites and aspirations of millions of Telugu people, as there has been a great history and sacrifices of Telugu people for establishing a steel plant in the State.