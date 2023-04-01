ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP-backed mafia doing illegal fly ash business at NTTPS, alleges Somu Veerraju

April 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is being sold in black market at ₹3,000 per lorry, and at least 600 lorries were transporting it far and wide every day, he says

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the fly ash generated at Dr.Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) here was being sold in the black market at ₹3,000 per lorry whereas it was supposed to be given free of cost to the nearby villagers. Besides, the ash was being excavated by tens of machines belonging to the followers of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and at least 600 lorries were transporting it far and wide every day. 

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the NTTPS ash pond site on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said some Ministers and YSRCP MLAs were operating a mafia right under the nose of AP-Genco officials, to whose notice the issue was already taken, but to no avail as the illegal business continued. 

People of eight villages were exposed to pollution caused by the large-scale transportation of fly ash. AP-Genco MD B. Sreedhar knew the whole issue but as no remedial action was taken, a letter would be written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention, Mr. Veerraju said.

