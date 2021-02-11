YSRCP-backed candidates win 82%seats in first phase, claims Sajjala

YSRCP activists celebrating the victory of the candidates supported by the party in panchayat polls in Guntur district.

GUNTUR

11 February 2021

‘Result reflect support to welfare schemes of State government’

Adviser to Government of AP (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has claimed the YSRCP-backed candidates have bagged 82% seats in the first phase of panchayat elections and exuded the confidence that the same streak will continue in the remaining phases as the results are a reflection of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing a press conference at the YSR Central Party Office here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy slammed the TDP leaders for distorting the facts through a section of media to confuse the public and try to influence them even as the overwhelming results in favour of the YSRCP were in open.

“It's quixotic on part of TDP to go into celebrations with the tiny number of seats it gained and its funny to see its friendly media trying hard to mislead with hyperbolic expressions and distortions. Even in the constituencies where senior leaders of TDP were present, the YSRCP-supported candidates swept the polls,” he remarked.

He also countered the TDP’s remarks on YSRCP and said it was the other way round going by the yawning gap between the number of seats and the near sweep in Tekkali and other such constituencies speaking of the slump for TDP.

“We also wish to bring to notice the biased nature of the State Election Commissioner, who indeed went overboard in the name of constitutional powers by harassing the officers by threatening to enter remarks in their service records, court cases, and acted more as a politician,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Challenge to Naidu

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana reiterated that the YSRCP-backed candidates swept the first phase of panchayat elections winning 82% of the seats.

“I challenge Mr. Naidu to list out how TDP has secured 38% seats. The YSRCP supporters had won 2,637 out of 3,244 panchayats in the first phase elections, followed by TDP with 508 and independents 99 seats. People have reduced TDP to less than 15%,’’ said Mr. Satyanarayana.

While hitting out at Mr. Naidu for distorting the facts, Mr. Satyanarayana said that people trusted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government that took public welfare to the next level by implementing various welfare schemes benefiting the downtrodden.

Break-up

Giving the district-wise breakup, he said in Srikakulam of the total 321 sarpanch posts , YSRCP supporters bagged 264, TDP got 53 and others won 4. In Visakhapatnam, out of 344, 269 went to YSRCP, 55 to TDP and 20 to others. In East Godavari, of 362 posts, 311 were secured by YSRCP, 44 TDP, and others seven. In West Godavari, out of 239 sarpanch posts , 170 were bagged by YSRCP, 34 by TDP and 35 by others. In Krishna, out of 225 sarpanch posts, 185 were bagged by YSRCP, 37 by TDP and three by others. In Guntur, out of 337 seats, 264 won by YSRCP, 62 by TDP and 11 by others. In Prakasam, of 227 seats, 186 won by YSRCP, 35 by TDP and six by others.

In Nellore, of 164 total, 133 were bagged by YSRCP, 28 by TDP and three seats by others. In Kadapa, of the total 206 seats, 179 were won by YSRCP, 23 by TDP and four by others. In Kurnool, of the total 193 seats, YSCRCP won 159, and TDP 34. are TDP. In Anantapur, of the total 169 seats, 146 were bagged by YSRCP, 21 by TDP and two by others. In Chittoor, of the total 457 sarpanch posts, 371 were won by YSRCP, 82 by TDP and four by others.